Uttarkhand declares one-day state mourning following demise of Arun Jaitley

Uttarakhand [India] Aug 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The state government announced that national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings during this period here.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has also decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. (ANI)

