Utter failure of India's foreign policy: Kapil Sibal on Anti-CAA resolution in EU

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): With the European Union (EU) Parliament set to introduce an anti-CAA resolution, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday termed the move an 'utter failure of India's foreign policy'.

"It is very unfortunate. I never imagined that India's internal affairs will be a subject matter of discussion in the EU as well as in the United States. This is one of the greatest failures of our foreign policy that they (government) were not able to explain. It is the result of the discontent among the millions of people in this country, who fear consequences of the Citizenship Amendment Act as their citizenship will be questioned," Sibal told ANI on being asked about EU lawmakers intending to move a draft resolution on CAA.

"It is a very sad day for us. Five resolutions in the EU against what is happening in the country due to CAA and one is in their (government) favour as I think they are trying to reach out. But the fact is that the EU resolution itself shows that they have actually internalized Kashmir and CAA issue," he said.

The former Law Minister said the EU resolution says many people will be stateless if the CAA process goes through.

"This government is neither interested in understanding people's concern nor willing to talk to them to set things right. Perhaps they think they will get some benefit by polarising a society that is why BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have said if you press the button in Akbarpur then the current should reach Shaheen Bagh," said Sibal.

Taking jibe over Shah and Nadda's remark, the Congress leader said: "Now the current may reach Shaheen Bagh but in a way of circulating."

As per reports, the European Parliament is intending to hold a debate and vote on a resolution against the CAA.

Calling CAA an internal matter of India, the sources on Sunday said that the EU should engage with the Indian government to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts with respect to the legislation "before proceeding further".

Sibal further talked on government inviting bids to sell 100 per cent stake of Air India and said this is because the "government has failed to deal with the economy."

"When the government does not have money, they take such step. The Government of India has no money. Growth is less than 5 per cent. They have failed to pay for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Millions of rupees are outstanding in the work that people did under MNREGA. States are unable to pay. They will sell all the valuable assets we have and then do a revenue expenditure on that basis," he said.

"They have failed to deal with the economy. Perhaps they do not care as they are only concern about politics and secure their own power," he added. (ANI)