Uttrakhand is making all preparations to combat possible 3rd COVID wave,' CM Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that the state government is making all preparations in order to combat a probable third wave of COVID-19.

He also directed to convert the Chief Minister's residence into a COVID Care Centre in view of a likely third wave of the novel coronavirus.



"I had not even thought of the second COVID wave. It was bad. Now, we have controlled the situation and increased the number of hospitals in the state. They will possibly reach 30 in number," Rawat said.

Saluting the medical fraternity, he said he himself had experienced the tragedy wrought by the pandemic and had performed last rites of several police and SDRF personnel.

Speaking about the by-election in the state, he said: "I will follow the directions of the party regarding by-elections. I have always delivered the responsibility, be it organisation or polls." (ANI)

