Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A man was airlifted from Kedarnath by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team after he fell seriously ill early morning on Friday.
36-year-old Hemant Madegouda, a resident of Bengaluru fell ill due to a heart-related ailment. He was taken to Dehradun via helicopter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Uttrakhand: SDRF team airlifts man from Kedarnath after he falls ill
ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:12 IST
