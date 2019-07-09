Uttrakhand: SDRF team conducts cleanliness drive in Nainital Lake

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a cleanliness drive in the Nainital Lake here on Monday.

"This campaign, which started at 8 o'clock, was greatly supported by the local residents. It took three hours of sanitation work by the 10-member team to clean the lake. There was a lot of junk in the lake. Now we will dispose of this waste properly," an official said.

The SDRF team informed that they have been running precautionary campaigns in the local areas in the past and it will continue to speed up such operations in the future. (ANI)

