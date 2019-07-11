Uttrakhand: Tourist rescued after five hour search operation in Kedarnath

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): A tourist was rescued by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) after an intense four-hour rescue operation in Kedarnath in Dehradun on Thursday.

The police got the information on the wireless about a missing person. Immediately an SDRF team led by Sub-inspector Dharmendra Pawar was formed and the search operation began. Due to bad weather and the darkness, police had to face a lot of difficulty in the search operation.

"The search operation was done all the way from the Kedarnath Temple to Chorwadi Sarovar area. Then the police searched from the Gandhi Sarovar till the glacier area. Around 2 am, the police saw a beam of light through which they could find the tourist who was very scared and tired", an official said.

The police brought the injured tourist to the base camp. The tourist has been identified as Michaela Aditya Venkata Silva Sai Bhaskar. He belongs to the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

