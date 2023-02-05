UW-Madison Global Health Institute, Ella Foundation ink agreement to establish 'UW-Madison One Health Center' in India

New Delhi/Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): The University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) and the Ella Foundation, founded by Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, on Sunday signed a bi-lateral agreement in the national capital to establish the first ever "UW-Madison One Health Center" in Karnataka's Bengaluru, in an effort to advance the development and production of new vaccines for India.

The Center is expected to be operational by end of 2023 and was announced at the UW-Madison Badger Utsav titled, "Meet Badgers Who Are Building a Better World," on Sunday in New Delhi.

According to the Ella Foundation, UW-Madison One Health Center will advance the development and production of new vaccines for India. Furthermore, the partnership will enable collaboration across disciplines and geographic boundaries, provide Indian students and researchers access to UW expertise and training, and build research capacity in India.

One of the key benefits of the One Health Center is to provide opportunities for UW students and researchers to work first-hand with emerging infectious diseases, collaborate with new colleagues, and see how environment, politics, and social structures affect health.

Speaking at the announcement, Dr Krishna Ella, Director, Ella Foundation, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech said, "Both Ella Foundation and UW-Madison GHI share a common vision to advance innovation in science, research, and knowledge sharing. Establishing the UW-Madison Global One Health Center holds great significance as it will advance global health through research, education, and community engagement by facilitating student, faculty exchanges, research and education."

UW-Madison GHI Director Dr Jorge Osorio said, "We are energized by the opportunity to partner with the Ella Foundation to bring UW knowledge and expertise to expand innovative and impactful health initiatives outside Wisconsin to India."

Dr Osorio said that the partnership between GHI and the Ella Foundation will continue GHI's outreach efforts to establish a One Health Center in India.



"The India One Health Center joins a global network that includes Africa and Latin America and will open new opportunities for research, education, and provide actionable outcomes to benefit humans, animals, and ecosystems that advance equitable and sustainable health across India and the world," he said.

"We are thankful to Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella for their support to invest in our vision to promote a healthy India and a healthy planet, as well as to all UW-Madison alumni who are proactively working to make this world a better place," Osorio added.

In her address, Suchitra Ella, Director, Ella Foundation, and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said, "This agreement holds great value as it expands interdisciplinary collaborations between UW-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI), Ella Foundation, and Bharat Biotech to address the complex determinants of health and disease and assess local needs and priorities that will drive research and intervention."

Erik Iverson, CEO of Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), who was also in attendance, shared real stories of how their mission works to support scientific research within the UW-Madison community by providing financial support, actively managing assets, and moving innovations to the marketplace for a financial return and global impact.

"I am delighted to participate in the Badger Utsav to share stories of the work WARF is involved in with international partners," said Iverson. "Badger Utsav is an important event for all who seek to build bridges between the University of Wisconsin and industry and government in India," continued Iverson.

A policymaker panel discussion was also held with panelists Dr S Chandrasekher, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary (DARE), Director General (ICAR), and Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Krishna Ella and Dr Jorge Osorio, highlighting the development of the India One Health Center and the importance of addressing global health for a healthy India and a healthy world.

Apurva Parekh, Executive Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd., a leader in adhesives, offered his perspective on his company's philosophy and programs to address health issues. Pidilite includes how they embrace social initiatives in rural development, education, and healthcare.

More than a dozen high-ranking officials from UW-Madison in the United States attended the Utsav event and held meetings with the private sector and the Government of India.

The UW-Madison delegation will travel to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to develop more relationships to enhance global health innovation. (ANI)

