Uzbek woman living in Mumbai alleges raped by police officer

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a police officer after a woman from Uzbekistan alleged that she was raped by him for years.

The rape survivor has been living in India since 2004.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered the case on Thursday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offences including rape and causing miscarriage without consent.

According to the counsel of the survivor, Nitin Satpute, the man had raped her by threatening to implicate her in a passport forgery case.

"The policeman called her to a hotel room and intoxicated her, following which she was raped by him. These things happened repeatedly after that. She got pregnant twice and was made to abort the child forcefully," he told the media persons.

According to Satpute, when the woman got pregnant for the third time, she threatened to lodge a complaint against the accused, following which he married her.

"After marrying her, he threatened to kill both the woman and the child," Satpute claimed. (ANI)

