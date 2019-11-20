Uzbekistan's Minister facilitates Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Uzbekistan's Internal Affairs Minister Pulat Bobojonov on Wednesday felicitated Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The facilitation took place after a high-level bilateral meeting between India and Uzbekistan.

India and Uzbekistan inked three MoUs pertaining to military medicine and military education during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day visit to Tashkent this month.

Taking India-Uzbekistan ties to another level, Rajnath Singh attended the curtain raiser event of the first Indo-Uzbek Joint Exercise named 'Dustlik-2019' at the Armed Forces in Tashkent and said that India is committed to providing assistance to Uzbekistan.

The Defence Minister also said that India recognizes that Uzbekistan seeks enhanced cooperation with our country in the field of military medicine and that the two nations jointly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field.(ANI)