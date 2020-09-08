V Muraleedharan, Kerala Governor pay tributes to Chhattampi Swamikal, recall his contribution

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday paid tributes to Chhattampi Swamikal on his 167th jayanti saying he reformed the ritualistic, orthodox society in 19th century Kerala.

"Paying my humble tributes to revered sage, social reformer and an embodiment of Indian culture, Chhattampi Swamiji on his jayanti today. He reformed the ritualistic, orthodox society in 19th Century Kerala and strived relentlessly for the emancipation of women," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

"Swamiji professed non-violence and inspired and influenced many social, religious, literary movements in Kerala. He gave voice to marginalised. His life, thoughts and preachings continue to guide us forever," he added.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid tributes to the social reformer.

"Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid tributes to ChattampiSwamikal, sage and social reformer on his 167th Jayanti," Raj Bhavan said in a tweet.

"Swamiji will always be remembered for his efforts to explain Vedic theories to ordinary people in a simple language", the Governor said. (ANI)

