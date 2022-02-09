V Muraleedharan lauds Indian Army, NDRF for rescuing trekker stuck on Kerala hill

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan lauded the personnel of Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday as they rescued a 23-year-old trekker who was stuck in a cavity on the steep slope of the 1000-metre-high Kurumbachi Hill near Malampuzha in Palakkad district.

"I want to congratulate Southern Command of Indian Army and NDRF for rescuing a trekker in Palakkad, Kerala. It is unfortunate that there are some people among us, who, instead of applauding the Army, have been denigrating them," Union Minister V Muraleedharan told ANI today.

The Indian army team on Wednesday rescued a youth who was stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains since Monday.



Earlier in the day, Army teams undertook a rescue operation to extricate him. For the rescue operation, two Army teams moved on requisition from the state government.

"One team of 12 personnel from Madras Regiment Centre, Wellington, consisting of mountain qualified personnel with specialist equipment reached by road at the location at early hours on Wednesday," an Army official said.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about the incident earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan had said, "Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the Indian Army at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. Air Force helicopter is ready to be deployed." (ANI)

