V Muraleedharan tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Minister V Muraleedharan tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs had put himself under self-quarantine in New Delhi after he attended a meeting with doctors who came in contact with coronavirus patients in Kerala.

The minister attended a meeting at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by doctors who are now in home quarantine after a doctor, with travel history to Spain, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor who had gone to Spain for a conference returned back on March 2 and he joined duty on March 8. After he developed symptoms he was put under home quarantine on March 12.

With a total of 12 fresh cases, the number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 126 on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

