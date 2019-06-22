V Vijayasai Reddy appointed Special Representative of Andhra government at AP Bhavan

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has appointed the senior leader of YSR Congress party and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy as "Special Representative of Government of Andhra Pradesh at AP Bhavan, New Delhi" with immediate effect on Saturday.

He shall be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.

Reddy is also the YSRCP parliamentary party leader.

YSRCP won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The party also stormed to power in the state as well by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. (ANI)

