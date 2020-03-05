Vacation bench of SC to hear urgent matters during Holi break, says CJI

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Thursday said that a vacation bench of the Supreme Court will hear urgent matters during the week-long Holi break.

So far, a vacation bench only sits during the summer vacation break.

The CJI made the announcement after a lawyer sought an urgent hearing in a case. "It won't be on the day of Holi but during the week," CJI Bobde added. (ANI)

