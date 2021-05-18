Vaccination stopped in Telangana since last 4 days despite regular supply: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Stating that 'like every other state' Telangana is recieving the required amount of vaccine doses, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday questioned the Telangana Government for allegedly stopping the vaccination drive in the state since the last four days.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday he said, "The Telangana Government is not mentioning the reason for stopping the vaccination drive in the state for the last four days."

Reddy said that Telangana is also receiving the required amout of vaccine doses from the Centre adding that the Central Government has not stopped the supply of vaccines to the state.

He said, "Calculating the amout of postive cases that are being recorded in Telangana along with the death rate and the total population, the vaccine doses are also being allotted to Telangana state on regular basis."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to inoculate the whole population of India by the end of December.



The Union Minister mentioned that the Central Government is working on action plans with all the countries that are manufacturing vaccines against COVID-19.

He further appealed to the people to be very careful and take all the necessary precautions untill and unless the vaccination drive is complete.

"Everyone must take the responsibility and must face corona virus like a Covid Warrior by doing their part by taking all the necessary precautions and following all the guidelines," said Reddy.

Reacting to the statement of Telangana High Court pulling up the Telangana Government for conducting less Covid tests, Reddy said that it is the duty of the state government to conduct tests and trace out the persons infected with COVID-19.

He said that the Central Government has already given advisories to all the state governments that survey and testing must be done in each and every corner of every state in the country. (ANI)

