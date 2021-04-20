Vaccine shortage in Maharashtra: COVID vaccination halted in Mumbai's BKC centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccination drive was temporarily suspended at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vaccination centre due to shortage of vaccines.

Boards reading 'Vaccine out of stock', put up outside BKC vaccination centre.

After the centre ran out of COVID vaccines stock, Mumbai police made an announcement for the general public about the same.





"We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we've administered it. We're awaiting for more doses. Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for the second dose that is being administered," said Rajesh Dere, Dean of the Centre.

He also said that they have received information that the centre will get the Covishield doses by this evening.

"We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening. If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow. We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses," he added.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

