Vaccine to arrive soon, COVID-19 will have to go ultimately: Athawale

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country within a month or two and that COVID-19 will have to go ultimately.



"COVID19 vaccine will be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan 'corona go' on 20th February and now the cases are subsiding. It will remain for 6-7 months, ultimately it will have to go away," said Athawale.

Ramdas Athawale had earlier this year coined the slogan "Go Corona, Go".

Meanwhile, with 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday. (ANI)

