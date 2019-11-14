Vadodara: 17-yr-old makes remote control operated plane models

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A 17-year-old who has failed in all subjects in his class X examination has made as many as 35 lightweight indigenous plane models operated by Remote Control (RC), proving that talent cannot be judged only on the basis of certificates.

Prince Panchal has made these models from the flex used in the banners and hoardings.

"My grandfather inspired me to do so. I failed in all the six subjects in class X and was sitting ideal at home. I have used flex used in banners and hoardings which was installed outside my house for making these planes," said Prince.

"I get the cue from the Internet also. I have also posted all my videos of making planes on my YouTube channel 'Prince Panchal Maker'" he said.

Prince has inscribed "Make In India" over his planes.

"I want to clear class 10 first. I feel heaviness in my head when I sit to study. People in my colony call me 'Taare Zameen Par Wala Ladka'," he said. (ANI)

