Vadodara: 18 specially-abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Eighteen specially-abled couples tied the knot here on Monday in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by private individuals with the support of city residents.

The wedding, complete with a grand procession, reception and all religious ceremonies was performed in the presence of not only relatives of the brides and grooms but also city dwellers who supported the cause.

Organiser Rajesh Ayre said, "It is God who has given us everything and we can only make good of it by helping others. All Vadodara residents are part of this wedding, and everyone supported this cause by giving whatever they could. I am thankful to God for choosing us as a medium to get this done."

One of the grooms, Mukesh, said, "This is a very good initiative. I thank the organisers that they gave us this opportunity, I had never thought that I could get married in this way."

A bride getting married in the ceremony also expressed her gratitude towards the organisers.

"I am very grateful that the organisers are getting us married in such a grand way. We are delighted with immense love and respect that is given to us here," she said. (ANI)

