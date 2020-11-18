Vadodara accident: President, Home Minister express anguish, offer condolences to bereaved families

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condoled the demise of 11 people and 17 others who received injuries this morning in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The President expressed grief via a tweet and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on Twitter.

At least 11 people died in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara in the wee hours of Wednesday, Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital said. As many as 17 people who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to a hospital.

Union Home Minister informed that he spoke to the local administration and they are providing all possible assistance.



"Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat. Have spoken to the local administration they are providing all possible assistance. Condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover at the earliest," Shah tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed their anguish over the loss of life in the mishap. Rupani instructed officials to provide immediate help to the victims. (ANI)







