Vadodara Central Jail inmates contribute in fight against COVID-19

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): Inmates at the Vadodara Central Jail are stitching face masks, making hand sanitiser and soaps and contributing towards the fight against coronavirus.

MN Rathwa, Senior Jailer at the jail said that the Vadodara Central Jail runs such activities for prisoner welfare. Prisoners get the opportunity to develop new skills so that they can get employment after their term in jail ends.

As part of this effort, prisoners are stitching face masks, making hand sanitiser and soaps.

In order to contribute in the fight against coronavirus, the prisoners of Vadodara Central Jail here have made 20,000 masks and hundreds of litres of hand sanitiser and soap.

Masks, sanitisers and soaps made by them are provided at affordable prices in government offices and hospitals, and the earnings from this are paid to the prisoners.

"So far, the inmates have stitched 20,000 face masks that we supplied to jails and government offices in the state," said MN Rathwa. (ANI)

