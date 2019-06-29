Vadodara: Japanese minister visits site of bullet train project

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India] June 29 (ANI): Japan's Vice Minister for Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Masashi Adachi here on Saturday reviewed the work at some sites of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR).

The Minister reviewed the work progress of the site where the HSR Training Institute is slated to come up as well as the corridor's station close to platform number six of the city's existing station.

MAHSR is being constructed with technical and financial assistance from Japan.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) officials explained him about the work underway to develop the station.

He also reviewed the plan to have a 220-metre long bridge between platform number 6-7 as part of the multi-billion dollar MAHSR project.

The Japanese vice minister was accompanied by the officials of NHSRCL. (ANI)

