Vadodara based Rampal Shah speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Vadodara man pastes driving documents on helmet to avoid hefty traffic fines

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:40 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): To avoid hefty fines imposed by the central government for violating traffic rules, a Vadodara-based man has come up with a unique idea.
Rampal Shah, an insurance agent in Vadodara has been hogging all the limelight on the city's roads as he has pasted all the driving-related necessary documents on his helmet.
Many cases have emerged of riders being slapped with hefty penalties by the traffic police for not having necessary documents like driving license and vehicle registration certificate in their possession.
To escape the hefty penalties, Shah has pasted his driving license, vehicle registration certificate, pollution certificate and vehicle insurance on his helmet.
Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "Ever since the new rules came in, I thought that I needed all the documents with me but I did not have any space on my bike to keep them. So why not stick them on my helmet!".
He continued, "After seeing my helmet, I was once approached by a traffic police officer who appreciated me. It serves two purposes, I will never forget my documents at home and it will also encourage people to wear a helmet while driving."
The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1. (ANI)

iocl