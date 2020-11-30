Vadodara markets shut down amid rising COVID cases

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): Markets in Vadodara that saw large gatherings, were closed down by Municipal Corporation in order to disperse the crowd amid the COVID-19 crisis on Sunday and Monday.

"We are closing down the market to disperse the crowd. It will remain closed today and tomorrow. Further decision will be taken after the assessment," said Ward Officer.

Shopkeepers here backed Municipal Corporation's decision and asserted that they will further support the authorities in this regard.



"Correct decision has been taken amid COVID-19 pandemic. We are not unhappy as it is about people's safety," said Drupad Purohi, a shopkeeper.

Another shopkeeper told ANI that despite bearing losses, he supports this decision as health comes first.

Gujarat has reported 14,792 active COVID-19 cases, 1,87,969 recoveries and 3,953 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

