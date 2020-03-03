Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Vadodara Police on Monday busted a sex racket and arrested six agents, police said.
"We got information about some people are running a sex racket online. They were using websites to supply call girls. We laid a trap to bust the racket," ACP Alpesh Rajgaur told reporters here.
The police also rescued four girls from the racket, which used to operate through two websites. (ANI)
Vadodara Police busts sex racket, 6 held
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:01 IST
