Visuals of accused, who were arrested in sex racket case.

Vadodara Police busts sex racket, 6 held

ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:01 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Vadodara Police on Monday busted a sex racket and arrested six agents, police said.
"We got information about some people are running a sex racket online. They were using websites to supply call girls. We laid a trap to bust the racket," ACP Alpesh Rajgaur told reporters here.
The police also rescued four girls from the racket, which used to operate through two websites. (ANI)

