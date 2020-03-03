Vadodara Police busts sex racket, 6 held

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Vadodara Police on Monday busted a sex racket and arrested six agents, police said.

"We got information about some people are running a sex racket online. They were using websites to supply call girls. We laid a trap to bust the racket," ACP Alpesh Rajgaur told reporters here.

The police also rescued four girls from the racket, which used to operate through two websites. (ANI)

