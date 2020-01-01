Vadodara Police to recover damages for destruction of property during anti-CAA protest

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Vadodara Police has decided to recover damages from those responsible of vandalising public property during a protest on December 20 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The police have so far arrested four people in connection with the incident and more arrests are likely.

Uttar Pradesh has also decided to recover damages to public property during anti-CAA protests which also includes confiscation of property of those who were involved in arson. (ANI)

