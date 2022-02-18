Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Jadav (Photo/ANI)
Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Jadav (Photo/ANI)

Vadodara Railway Police arrests person from UP's Lalitpur for stealing valuables from passengers

ANI | Updated: Feb 18, 2022 06:32 IST


Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Vadodara Railway Police has arrested a person from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers on long-distance trains.

Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Jadav on Thursday told reporters, "Vadodara Railway Police has arrested a person from UP's Lalitpur for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers on long-distance trains. He used to target sleeping passengers. Stolen material worth over Rs 11 lakh has been recovered from his possession."
Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl