Vadodara sets up facility for birds injured by kite string

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Forest Department in Vadodara has set up a facility to provide first aid to birds that were injured by kite string during the Uttarayan festival, an official informed.

'Karuna Abhiyan' in Vadodara was started by the Forest Department to provide medical care to birds that were injured by kite strings during the Uttarayan festival.

Speaking to ANI, Nidhi Dave, Range Forest Officer in Vadodara said, "Under the 'Karuna Abhiyan' initiative by forest department in Vadodara, we treat pigeons, eagles, goose among other birds who accidentally get injured by threads of Kites during the Uttarayan festival."



Every year, Gujarat celebrates the Uttarayan festival, i.e. popularly known as the festival of kites on January 14.

"From January 10-January 14, we have rescued nearly 245 birds including treat pigeons, eagles, the goose of various kinds. The forest department was well prepared in advance for this. We had set up 50 response centre camps in the district. Whenever we got a call from any camp, our teams rushed to the spot to treat the bird. In case of emergencies, they were even brought to our main rescue centre for treatment," Dave added.

On January 11, we received guidelines for working in the 'Bird Flu crisis' by the district administration. Given the COVID pandemic and bird flu crisis, our team of medical experts and volunteers are wearing PPE kits and adhering to the guidelines. Several NGOs have also come forward to show their support, she added. (ANI)

