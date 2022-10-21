Vaishali Thakkar suicide case: Rahul Navlani sent to four days' police remand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case was sent to four days police remand for further interrogation by the District Court on Thursday.

Navlani was produced to the District Court today where he was granted the police remand.

TV actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani.

In his suicide note, Vaishali had accused Rahul Navlani of torturing him physically and mentally, in which Rahul's wife Disha was also supporting him.

The lawyer of Rahul Navlani told the media that the police asked for ten days' remand, but the court granted only four days (till October 24) as the accused is not registered under murder charges, but he is booked only under section 306.

The police were earlier going to produce Rahul in the court through video conferencing but the police did not take permission from the competent court.



Navlani was arrested near Indore on Wednesday, an official said.

Indore Commissioner of Police (CP), Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI, "A reward of Rs 5000 and a lookout circular was issued against him at all the airports in view of the possibility of him running out of the country. Three teams of police were sent to different states to nab him. Today he was arrested near Indore".

Rahul is married and has two children, but due to his closeness with Vaishali, he was allegedly not letting Vaishali get married.

Rahul allegedly sent a personal photo of him with Vaishali to her fiancee Mitesh Gor to break the marriage which was planned to take place in Indore itself on October 20.

Fed up with all this, the TV actress had ended her life.

The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

The police arrested Rahul and efforts are on to nab his wife Disha. (ANI)

