Vaishno Devi Shrine provides 'sehri', 'iftari' to 500 quarantined Muslims during Ramzan

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has been providing sehri and iftari to around 500 Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra during the holy month of Ramadan.

Officials said just as in Ramzan, special arrangements will be made for Eid as well.

"We were informed that Muslims at the quarantine centre are observing fast and need food early in the morning and in the evening. So we changed our schedule accordingly. We will try to provide special recipes to them on Eid," said Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

On the request of the District Administration, Aashirwad Bhawan was converted into a quarantine centre amid COVID-19 spread.

As the country continues to reel under the effects of coronavirus, Eid shall be different this year because people will have to celebrate it in their respective homes and some away from homes. (ANI)

