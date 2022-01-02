Vaishno Devi stampede: Jammu Divisional Commissioner issues public notice for submitting of evidence before probe panel by Jan 5

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer, probing Mata Vaishno Devi stampede incident that claimed the lives of 12 pilgrims on Saturday, has issued a public notice stating that those desiring to submit any evidence or facts may appear before the enquiry committee either online or in-person by January 5.

"It is for the information of the general public that any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence etc. regarding the said incident; may share the same on the email id: divcomjmu-jk@nic.in or Whatsapp No: 09419202723 or Landline No: 0191-2478996 by or before 05-01-2022," the notice stated.

"Any person who desires to meet in person, may appear before the said Enquiry Committee in person between 11:00 am to 01:00 pm on 05-01-2022 in the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk; to furnish any statements/ facts/ evidence," it added.

A three-member panel has been set up by Jammu and Kashmir government to probe the stampede incident at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The panel is required to give its report within a week, as per an official order.

Following the incident, the J-K government on Saturday ordered a high-level probe headed by Principal Secretary (Home) to investigate the incident in which 12 persons died and 16 others were injured. The probe team includes the Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

"The committee shall submit its report within a week's time to the Government. The committee shall examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident and point out the lapses and fix the responsibility thereof," the official order said.

The committee has also been asked to suggest appropriate standard operating procedures and measures for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The stampede took place at around 2:15 am near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Police said that as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede. (ANI)