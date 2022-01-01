Vaishno Devi stampede: Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief over loss of lives

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine early on Saturday.

At least 12 pilgrims died and 13 others sustained injuries in the stampede.

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, said, "I am saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi and neither the administration nor the police is carrying out their duties. Instead, they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.



The Prime Minister also condoled the deaths in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.

As many as 12 people were killed and 15 others were left injured after an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine early on Saturday morning, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh told ANI.

The injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue. (ANI)

