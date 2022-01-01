Vaishno Devi stampede probe will help rectify flaws in system: VHP

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday welcoming the three-member high-level probe ordered by the government in the stampede that took place at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra said that it will help devise methods to rectify flaws in the system.



Speaking to ANI, VHP International Working President, Alok Kumar said, "It is good to hear that there will be a high-level inquiry into the matter. The dying of people in stampede exposes some flaws in the system. The investigation will help devise methods to rectify the flaws in the system. If there has been carelessness, I hope that the people behind it would be recognized. Today's incident teaches us that we have a lot to learn and implement."

"It is an unfortunate incident that took place on the first day of 2022. It is even more unfortunate because the stampede has taken place at such a place whose example we cite as temple's preparedness. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured ones. The government should arrange adequate compensation for them," Kumar added.

