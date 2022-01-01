Vaishno Devi stampede: Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of lives, prays for speedy recovery of injured

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the stampede that broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra earlier this morning claiming the lives of 12 people, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the 13 people who were injured in the tragic accident.

"The accident of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is saddening. My condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, it was reported that 12 people have died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra on Saturday morning.



The injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue.

The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," J-K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said to ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister condoled the deaths in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and an amount of Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede.

