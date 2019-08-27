Validation flights completed on new Bengaluru airport runway: BIAL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Tuesday said it has successfully completed validation flights on the new South Runway at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

A BIAL spokesperson said that the runway is nearing operational readiness with the successful completion of validation flights and commercial operations are planned to commence on December 5.

"The validation flights were conducted to certify aerodrome navigational aids and instrument procedures as determined by civil aviation regulations," the spokesperson said.

"The Code F and Cat IIIB-compliant runway, measuring 4,000 metres in length and 45 metres in width, will begin operations initially with CAT I-standard certification and will progressively evolve to CAT IIIB as operations stabilise," the BIAL said.

Following infrastructure and procedural improvements, the runways will eventually be used for independent mixed-mode operations, allowing flights to take-off and land from either runway, it added. (ANI)

