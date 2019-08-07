Validity of MoU signed between UP, The Netherlands extended for 5 yrs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The validity of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Uttar Pradesh government and The Netherlands in 2016 to strengthen collaboration on the basis of equivalence has been extended for five years.

"The validity of the existing MOU signed between the UP government and The Netherlands government was up to July 13, 2019. Considering the ongoing activities and the felt need of continuing cooperation between both the parties to the MOU, it has been jointly decided and recommended that the MoU in its entirety be extended beyond July 31 for a further period of 5 Years i.e. till July 13, 2024," said Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey in a statement.

"The objective of this MoU is to strengthen the collaboration between the government of UP and government of the Netherlands on the basis of equivalence and mutual benefit, taking into account the practical needs of the parties," Pandey said.

Both the governments have agreed to work jointly on solid waste management, spatial planning, water management, sanitation, energy efficiency, sewerage and effluents treatment, agriculture, dairy, and horticulture. (ANI)

