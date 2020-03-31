Validity of vehicle-related documents across Uttarakhand extended till June 30

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Vidhan Sabha Information Officer in Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, informed that the documents related to vehicles which have expired since 1st February will be considered valid till June 30. This comes amidst the national lockdown due to the threat posed by coronavirus.

"The documents related to vehicles which have expired since 1st February to be considered valid till 30th June," said the information officer.

This announcement comes on the back of the advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday.

It states: "It is advised that the validity of fitness permits (all types)--Driving License, registration or any other concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could or not likely be processed due to the lockdown and which have expired since February 1, 2020, would expire by June 30, 2020."

The advisory also says that all states and union territories are requested to implement it.

The number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

