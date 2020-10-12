Valley pedals 'for peace' to remain fit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Kashmir woke up to a huge gathering at the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday morning, but this time pedalling "for peace" in order to remain "fit".

Thanks to Jammu and Kashmir Police who organised a cycle race under its Civic Action Programme in Srinagar's Nehru Park on Sunday.

The race, "Pedal for peace" was flagged off by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), K K Sharma, in presence of J-K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, at 7.30 am. It concluded at 9 am.

According to an official release by the J-K Police, later Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented cash prizes to the winners in various categories -- senior girls/boys, junior girls, sub-junior girls, and veterans.

Appreciating the efforts of the J-K police in engaging Kashmiri youths, Sinha tweeted, "I appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir police for holding youth-centric programmes and adopting innovative measures for promoting sports and cultural activities under the Civic Action Programme."



He added, "I am committed to providing each and every citizen of Jammu & Kashmir with the best facilities. The overall welfare of Police/Civil personnel is also our priority. Necessary steps underway for the welfare of their family members also."

Singh, in his welcome address, said such a huge participation is "spreading the message of fit India and fit Kashmir."

"Under the leadership of the LG, the police have framed a calendar of sporting events and festivals, being organised in different parts of the valley. Among them are Police Premier Cricket League in Srinagar, and the ongoing T-20 Cricket tournaments in Ganderbal and Handwara. Another Police Premier Cricket League will commence in Budgam tomorrow (Monday)," he said.

Meanwhile, the participants were happy to come out in open after a prolonged lockdown in the valley. "For the last six months, we were locked up in our homes. Such activities are very essential for youngsters and I'm happy to participate in an outdoor activity after so long," a participant told ANI.

Another participant Zulfikar Ali spoke about the importance of fitness during the lockdown: "I am participating in Pedal for Peace to raise awareness regarding sporting activities in our society. Fitness should be part of our daily regime and such events promote this idea."

Cycling clubs too appreciated the efforts of Srinagar police for promoting the game. (ANI)

