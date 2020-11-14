Valsad factory fire under control, no casualties

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in Valsad in Gujarat on Saturday morning. The blaze has been brought under control.

No loss of life has been reported but thick black smoke billowed out of the plastic manufacturing unit as nearly eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Images show an inferno raging inside the factory with a tin roof.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Valsad; fire fighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/2ikvoy2TXz — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but due to Diwali holiday, the factory was not functional at the time of the incident. (ANI)