New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday informed that the trial run for Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Katra has been completed and that the train would make its debut on the route during the festival of Navaratri which is starting on September 29.
"I am very glad to inform that modern 'Make In India' product, the second Vande Bharat Express has completed its trial run between New Delhi and Katra (holy place of Goddess Vaishno Devi). The train will start for the passengers in Navaratri. Jai Mata Di" tweeted Piyush Goyal.
According to the Railway officials, 40 Vande Bharat trains will come out by 2022 for which specifications are being worked. According to the official, 15 trainsets will be rolled out in 2020 whereas 25 trains will be rolled out in 2021.
The new Vande Bharat Express will be fit for sleeper coaches, a facility that is amiss in the existing Vande Bharat trains. (ANI)
Vande Bharat connecting New Delhi-Katra to debut this Navaratri
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:33 IST
New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday informed that the trial run for Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Katra has been completed and that the train would make its debut on the route during the festival of Navaratri which is starting on September 29.