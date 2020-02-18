Vande Bharat Express completes one year of service, no trip ever cancelled

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): India's first indigenous semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat Express, has completed a year of its service without cancellation of any trip, Northern Railways said on Tuesday.

The first rake of New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15 last year. The train started its commercial run from February 17.

The train's maintenance is being done by the Delhi Division of the Northern Railway.

Vande Bharat Express was built by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai in October 2018.

The train with some world-class amenities currently runs on New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra routes. (ANI)

