Vande Bharat Express will reach Katra from New Delhi in 8 hours

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:49 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday gave permission to erect 41 flex boards, from Chennai airport to Mahabalipuram, on behalf of the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping who is expected to visit India later this month.