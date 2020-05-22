Vande Bharat Mission: AI flight with 327 passengers to arrive in Delhi from New York

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, An Air India repatriation flight from New York carrying 327 passengers and one infant is scheduled to land in Delhi at 10:30 am on Friday. The flight will then leave for Chandigarh.

As many 227 Indian nationals will deboard in the national capital and thereafter, the remaining 100 passengers will head to Chandigarh.

The next flight from New York will be on May 25 and will have passengers traveling to Bengaluru, as part of India's biggest repatriation exercise ever.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that upwards of 20 thousand Indian citizens have been brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat mission so far and the number will rise further in the coming days.

The central government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 and the second phase was started on May 16. (ANI)

