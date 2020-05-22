Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight arrives in Amritsar from Kuala Lumpur

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 22 (ANI): Under Vande Bharat Mission, a special repatriation flight carrying Indian nationals from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Friday.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that upwards of 20 thousand Indian citizens have been brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat mission so far and the number will rise further in the coming days.

The Indian government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 and the second phase was started on May 16. (ANI)

