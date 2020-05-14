Vande Bharat Mission: Two evacuation flights land at Hyderabad airport today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday handled two flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The fifth evacuation flight of Air India AI 1612 from Manila via Delhi landed at the airport at 01:58 AM with 149 passengers while sixth evacuation flight of Air India AI 104 landed here at 08:22 AM with 163 passengers from Washington via Delhi.

Under Vande Bharat Mission, India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 amid lockdown. (ANI)

