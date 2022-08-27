Vande Bharat train records 180 kmph speed in trial run

By Nishant Ketu

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): India's Vande Bharat Express train breached the 180 kmph speed limit during a test run on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw wrote, "VandeBharat-2 speed trial started between Kota-Nagda section at 120/130/150 and 180 Kmph."

During the preliminary check-up of the Vande Bharat train, washing and cleaning was done in the washing pit. Apart from this, all types of instruments and panels of the train were also checked.

The speed trial of Vande Bharat was conducted on the Kota-Nagda railway section at various speed levels.



The team of RDSO (Research, Design and Standards Organisation) has conducted detailed oscillation trials of a prototype rake of 16 coaches of the train set with a maximum test speed of 180 kmph with a newly designed Vande Bharat train set.

Various phases of trials were conducted in Kota Division. Phase I trial between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, Second Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, Third trial non-recording on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, Fourth and Fifth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Sixth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban was done on the down line.

During this time, the speed touched the speed of 180 kmph at many places.

Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India.

It is a semi-high-speed train. Vande Bharat train is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair which can rotate up to 180 degrees. (ANI)

