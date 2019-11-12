Varanasi: Devotees take early morning dip in Ganges on Kartik Purnima

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Hundreds of devotees took a holy dip at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of river Ganga here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday early morning.

The festival of Kartik Purnima is also known as Dev Deepawali.

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, devotees take a holy dip in the river Sarayu and other holy rivers and lit earthen lamps at temples as well as banks of rivers.

The month is considered as auspicious by Hindus.


