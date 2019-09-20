Varanasi: DM, 2 NDRF personnel sustain injuries as wall collapses during flood relief ops

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and a District Magistrate sustained minor injuries after a wall of the house collapsed when they were distributing relief material in flood-affected areas in Varanasi's Rajghat on Thursday.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, District Magistrate Surendra Singh and NDRF personnel can be seen standing on the roof of a house in order to distribute food packets to flood-affected victims. Meanwhile, the wall which was in a dilapidated condition suddenly collapsed and submerged in floodwaters.

While one of them fell on a boat stationed below, the other two plunged into the floodwaters. However, the brave officers quickly regained their composure and take their positions. Afterwards, they throw the bricks off the boat and started the relief operation.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the flood-affected areas in Varanasi and said that the relief and rescue operations are underway.

"Authorities have been directed to provide relief to the locals. NDRF, SDRF and flood unit are carrying out relief and rescue operations. Relief material is available and we want to make sure people do not have to face problems," Adityanath had told ANI.

Incessant rains have led to a flood in the region with villages near the bank of Ganga river partially submerged in water. (ANI)