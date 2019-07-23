Varanasi: Doctors' strike continues for second day at Sri Sunder Lal Hospital

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The strike of doctors continued for the second day on Tuesday, affecting the health facilities in Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sir Sunder Lal Hospital, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The doctors here went on a strike on Monday, demanding implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, leaving health facilities on halt in Sir Sunder Lal Hospital.

"I am waiting here since 6 am and now the hospital authorities informed us that the doctors are not available today. Neither junior nor senior doctors are available here today," Arshad Ali, a patient told ANI.

Vikas Singh Chandel, another patient, while speaking to ANI said: "Patients have to bear the brunt due to doctor's strike here. The available doctors here are only treating around 50 patients in a slot; remaining patients were asked to leave the hospital premises."

A large number of patients said they had to wait for hours at the hospital premises due to non-availability of doctors. Few extremely ill patients were forced to sleep in the corridor and compound of the hospital.

"We were informed that only one doctor is available in the hospital today, and there are over 200 patients who are waiting for the appointment. We did not get a chance to meet the doctor today so now we are heading back," another patient told ANI.

Parveen who waited for over six hours in the hospital standing in the queue told ANI that, "We have been waiting here since morning; the hospital authorities should have informed us before that the doctors won't be available today. Patients inside are waiting and crying inside the hospital as some of them require urgent treatment."

Patients who came from far-away areas had to return to their homes without receiving proper treatment. (ANI)

