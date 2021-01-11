Varanasi: Former BJP MLA seen beaten up in viral video, police investigation underway

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday started an investigation after a video went viral where former BJP MLA Maya Shankar Pathak from Varanasi was seen being beaten by a group of youths for allegedly molesting a girl from his college.

No complaints have been received in connection with the incident.

"Police are checking the authenticity of the viral video. No complaint has been received from any of the parties involved," said Abhishek Pandey, Circle Officer, Pindra.



The viral video in question, showed Pathak sitting on a chair and holding his ears, while a group of men surrounded him and thrashed him in the Chaubepur area.

In a statement later, Pathak claimed that people the incident was politically motivated and he had just shooed away a girl who came to speak to her regarding a speech she was preparing.

"About eight days back, the student came to me regarding a speech she was preparing for January 26. I shooed her away saying she couldn't do it. For that, some people belonging to a political party and caste beat me up yesterday. It was politically motivated," Pathak said in a viral video. (ANI)

